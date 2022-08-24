EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Inches of rainfall over the course of multiple days raise concern for the City of El Dorado after an unexpected flood in early July.

Public Works is doing everything it can to reduce the chance of another flood in Union County. Crewmen began working on routine projects early this week.

“Cleaning some drainage out on South Timberlane. They are installing some additional drainage at the auditorium to help protect that asset and there’s another crew out doing various work, cleaning debris out of ditches and things like that,” explains Public Works Director, Robert Edmunds.

Flash floods can occur within minutes and sometimes without any sign of rain, so it’s best to be prepared as it can save your life and give you a piece of mind.

With the possibility of residents seeing flooded roads, here are some tips to keep in mind: