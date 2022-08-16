EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Local Christian rapper Johnathan Wofford, known professionally as J2W, will celebrate his 19th anniversary making music at a concert this weekend in El Dorado.

“I always said music is power. We know what is at hand and it’s time for a change in our communities,” said Wofford.

Wofford became a Christian in August 2003, and by mid-August, he made his first Christian rap song, “Jesus Died.” At the time, he lived in Houston, Texas, and recorded with Power Man Productions.

In June 2005, Wofford came back to El Dorado where he released his first CD titled, “Blessings from Above.” The record sold over 1,000 copies, and since then, Wofford has released several more albums, “Call to Duty,” “Church Boyz” and “F.O.F.”

To celebrate almost two decades of music, Wofford is hosting an anniversary concert this Saturday, August 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Church, 1214 S. Washington Ave. in El Dorado.

Wofford says he plans to raise money ahead of the show to hand out CDs to youth who attend his anniversary concert this weekend.

The artist is accepting donations. Anyone can donate through Cash App using the username, $johnathanwofford, or PayPal/j2wldoradoson.