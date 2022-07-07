EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Murphy Family Foundation and Murphy USA Charitable Foundation announced dual gifts of $300,000, as a matching challenge to the community, and kickstart South Arkansas Arts Center’s fundraising campaign, Reaching Higher.

“We are excited that the South Arkansas Arts Center is embarking on this campaign to expand the amazing work they are doing in our community to further the arts. We know this gift will allow SAAC to continue to grow and encourage the community to join us in helping the South Arkansas Arts Center ‘Reach Higher,’” said Andrew Clyde, President of Murphy USA Charitable Foundation.

The foundations presented their donations to the arts center at their campaign kickoff last Thursday. Since then, SAAC has collected $1,000,000 in donations for their expansion.

The project will enhance the facility’s appearance and improve the primary entrance on the west façade of the building.

The construction project will be accessibility-focused and include a parking-lot entrance, elevator, expanded restrooms, commercial kitchen facility and additional classroom space for educational programs.

“This renovation is the culmination of a decades-long goal to make SAAC’s building accessible, welcoming, and safe for our patrons, regardless of their age or ability,” said Laura Allen.

The construction project is expected to take about nine months to complete.

To make an online donation to the Reaching Higher project, click here.