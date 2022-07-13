EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The South Arkansas Arts Center is getting ready to debut the musical Mamma Mia. The cast, directors and community members are excited to see all of their hard work come together and share it with the community.

Director, Cherrie Sciro said, “I want everybody to have a good time in here. I want people to sing along, if they want!”

Once community members step into SAAC Auditorium, Sciro hopes the instantly feel like they are in Greece.

“We have Greek people on stage. they are having their ouzo at the tavernas. I brought back Greek music from a true Greek artisan.”

The arts center announced a challenge that’s happening in partnership with Murphy Arts District, MainStreet El Dorado, Downtown Business Association and South Arkansas Community College to get residents excited for the production. Any person who spots a unique bottle, disco balloon and tent in downtown, can snap a selfie and post it on their social media page with the hashtag, #rsvpmammamia, for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree in downtown.

Mamma Mia cast includes: Courtney Taylor as Sophie Sheridan, Hannah Elizabeth as Ali, Avery Hall as Lisa, Andria Gleghorn as Donna Sheridan, Melinda Garrison as Tanya, Cassie Hickman as Rosie, Clemente Saenz as Sky, Matthew Power as Pepper, Austin Groves as Eddie, Thomas Brewster as Harry Bright, Chris Curry as Bill Austin, Brooks Walthall as Sam Carmichael, and Keith Owens as Father Alexandrios.

Mamma Mia Ensemble includes: Renee Bearden, Morgan Butler, Madeline Couture, Tracye Couture, Rhett Davis, Benton Garrison, Ruth Griffin, Boomer Hill, Hannah Hopson, Damadja Kimble, Charlsie Langley, Kennedy Langston, Deanna Hopson, Jada Neeley, Hayden Nooner, Khalyin Sanders, Summer Shipp, and Traci Stevenson.

Night one is sold out, but tickets are still available for the following shows. If you’ve been thinking about buying a ticket, act fast before they are sold out!

Tickets are $30 for the general public, $20 for SAAC members, and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online, here or by calling SAAC box office at 870-862-5474.

Mamma Mia begins July 14th through the 16th, followed by additional showings from July 20th until the 24th. Performances start at 7:30 PM with Sunday matinee kicking off at 2:30 PM.

Mamma Mia is sponsored by Murphy USA.