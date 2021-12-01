Sonny Cumbie Introduced as Louisiana Tech’s 34th Head Coach

RUSTON, LA – (KTVE/KARD): The torch has been passed in Ruston, the Sonny Cumbie era at Louisiana Tech has officially begun. The Bulldogs new skipper was introduced today at the Davidson Athletic Complex where he talked to all those in attendance…

Over the past 5 seasons, Cumbie has ran the offenses at TCU and Texas Tech, ranking in the top half in total offense in the country in four of those five seasons.

In his introduction press conference, Cumbie praised Louisiana Tech saying “I think that the success of the players around here, recruiting, and I think this is a place where you can win at. I think this place has great facilities, I have been blown away by my time here in Ruston and here at Louisiana Tech.”

The Bulldogs finished 2021 3-9, losing 7 of the teams last 8 games to close out the season, and missing a bowl game for the first time since 2013.