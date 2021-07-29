So far, two candidates qualify for Louisiana District 16 State Rep. seat

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The 16 District Representative election is just a few months away. So far, only two candidates qualify; Adriane Fisher and Charles Henry Bradford. Both candidates are in the running to fill the vacant seat left by former representative, Fredrick Jones.

Jones left the position to be the next 4th District Judge. Candidates only have a few days remaining to qualify and may qualify at the clerk of courts office in which they reside in.

We will continue to keep you updated if anymore candidates qualify.