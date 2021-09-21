Ceasars Superdome fire: Smoke, flames seen coming through roof, one injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Numerous media outlets are reporting that flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans shortly after lunchtime today.

According to WGNO, the fire does appear to be extinguished at this time, though there has been no word yet from the Superdome.

WWL-TV reports that crews have recently been cleaning and repainting the roof of the ‘Dome, though it’s not clear if that had anything to do with the fire. WGNO Sports director Ed Daniels said all employees and contractors working in the Superdome were safely evacuated for approximately 30 minutes until it was safe to return.

New Orleans EMS officials have reported one minor injury for burns and are asking residents to avoid the area for the time being. New Orleans Fire Department officials said the blaze was a three-alarm fire.

Here’s a closeup of the @NOLAFireDept working a fire on the @CaesarsDome roof this afternoon. The fire is now under control. One patient transported with minor burns. 🚒🧯👨‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/qundJjqDaY — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) September 21, 2021

WATCH: Smoke, flames billow from roof of Superdome https://t.co/3I3RqQsR7q — WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans (@WGNOtv) September 21, 2021

⚠️Please avoid the area near the dome. https://t.co/Gje0oDBhqA — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 21, 2021

This is a developing story. Details will be added here as they become available.