Small plane makes emergency landing on I-49 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 49 is cleared and back open after a small airplane made an emergency landing late Friday afternoon in North Shreveport.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the pilot made the emergency landing on the southbound side of the interstate after the Cessna 150 aircraft ran out of fuel.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near mile marker 214 near North Market Street. The sheriff’s office says two people were on board and no one was injured.

Deputies helped refuel the aircraft so that it could take off again and the interstate was cleared by around 6:40 p.m.