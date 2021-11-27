WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Some locals right here in the Arklamiss took to the streets to shop locally. And with the holidays arriving very quickly, some locals say they’re staying loyal to support small businesses

“In some of the stores you can find the same things you can find at bigger places, but you know, it’s a different feeling. Sure you can order online, you get to buy in big stores and stuff, but I’m just, you know, being loyal.” Says a shopper from Vicksburg, Melesa Baur.

“Me and my mom love coming here on Trenton St, and we love looking at all the cute little shops, especially for the holidays.” Says another local shopper, Baylee Mabou.

“It’s really good to come down here and keep the businesses running because that’s what makes West Monroe, West Monroe.” Says Mabou.

And the Small Business Saturday kick-off even brought shoppers from out of town. Gerry White, comes from Atlanta, Giorgia, and he says shopping in West Monroe has been part of the tradition.

“I’m a die hard small business. But, really, truly, the heart of this country centers around small businesses. That’s what makes this country great.” Says White.

And it is also an exciting shopping weekend for the little ones.

“I just like it because you can get a lot of gifts. And we can say thank you for the gifts and celebrate Jesus and his birthday. Merry Christmas!” Says Lucy.

West Monroe’s Street Director, Adrienne Lafrance-Wells says this is a way to encourage communities to get out and support local shops

“We are really proud to be a destination and an attraction for visitors. And it’s just a wonderful festive place. We feel like a Hallmark movie here with all the decorations and festivities.

There is a lot to explore and shop for those early Christmas deals. Stores will be open until 7 p.m. and there will be a free movie night at the Alley Park at 5:30 p.m.