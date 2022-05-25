RUSTON,LA(KTVE/KARD)–Experience Ruston is providing a one hundred-thousand-dollar grant to the skate park of Ruston for renovations president of friends of the Ruston skate park Tom Futrell says the organization has large plans for the skate park.



Tom Futrell,” Our plans for this space are to take the existing pool that’s behind us and turn this into the first concrete skate park in North Louisiana.”



The one hundred-thousand-dollar grant puts the park one step closer to reaching their goal of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars for renovations. Futrell says once complete the park will bring joy to Ruston’s youth.



Tom Futrell, “This is something that a lot of cities need. This is a place for kids who may not be inclined to play team sports, this is another place that they can come and express themselves.”



The organization is hoping to break ground on the park later this year, owner of Tomahawk skate shop Barret Digiulian says skaters across the arklamiss are eager to use the park.



Barret Digiulian,”People are really excited for a skate park over here cause it’s so long overdue, it’s such an important thing that is needed in every area that we’ve been lacking for so long, so we consider like Ruston getting a skate park finally as we’re getting a skate park finally, it’s right in our back yard.”

The skate park of Ruston is planning to host more fundraising opportunities for the park’s renovations in the future.