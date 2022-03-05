BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today was the 2022 Simmons’ Sporting Goods Big Buck Contest. This year they gave away $150,000 in prizes, but behind every prize is a story of a hunter and a deer they harvested.

“My husband has been watching this deer for a while on his camera because he has a spy point. And the funny thing bout it is he came to me and showed me the deer and said “This is my deer” you’re not gonna shoot it.” well…I shot it and he started crying,” said Chassidy Fuller, Women’s Rifle Division Winner.

In this year’s Big Buck Contest, there were 15 different categories…ranging from archery to a youth division. For one 9 year old, he might not have walked home with a prize, but harvesting his first deer was a big enough win for him.

“He was at 50 yards, my dad said to shoot so he said within one second I shot. It was 310 pounds and none of the bullets went through him,” said Henry Barham, 9-year-old hunter/ shot his first buck

For others, they beat the odds against grown men, grown women, and of course her dad.

“Well my dad did shoot one this year, on the same plot, that was pretty big. However, it took my dad 40 years and it took me 4 hours,” said Henslee Albritton, 3rd place in the Open Division.

For many of the Big Buck winners, the contest allows them to think back on their stories and appreciate their love for hunting.

“It is really gratifying when it all pays off and you exercise the patience, respect the animal, try and make a clean humane kill and it worked out,” Peter Oliver, Primitive Weapons.

This year, there were 60 winners in the contest. All of them took home a prize package thanks to all the sponsors. Those sponsors included Miller Lite, First South Farm Credit, House of Cycles, and Realtree Outdoors.

“You know, I am very thankful to Simmons for putting on this contest and having sponsors to give us such nice prizes. It really is such a great thing and I am honored to be a part of it,” said Tara Allain, ladies Archery winner.

Some of the prizes included a 2021 Can-am Outlander ATV and a “Pack the camp” prize package that included 20 cases of beer from Miller Light and all the hunting gear someone could ask for.

“Oh I am going to set it up and hopefully I can get me a deer with it,” said Stacey Lowe, “Stock the Camp” winner.

The grand prize was a $10,000 shopping spree at Simmon’s Sporting Goods. The winner was in disbelief to call the check his own.

“Awful excited, I never won anything in my life until now,” said Tommy Nichols, winner of the shopping spree.

For many, hunting has been in their blood since they were kids, and now they pass that on to their families.

“I started hunting when I was a young girl with my father and now I hunt a lot with my husband,” said Allain.

Once you get older, the intuition on when to hunt comes naturally.

“I had family visit me and we were in my outdoor kitchen, just talking, and that urge hit me. I knew I needed to be in that stand. I didn’t run my company off, I told them they could stay, they could cook, they could do whatever they wanted to do…but I had to go, ” said Oliver.

To see a full list of the Big Buck Contest winners, click here.