Silver Alert: Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Morris Lee Williams.

According to a press release, Williams is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue athletic pants and no shoes.

Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Williams should immediately contact the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-821-2100 or local law enforcement.