UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Frazier was reported missing after family members went to check on her at her Baton Rouge, La. residence.

According to authorities, Frazier is described as a Black female with grey hair and brown eyes, standing five foot and three inches, and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored summer dress.

Frazier’s 2000 Toyota Avalon was last seen on September 1, 2022, at 5:23 PM, heading north on US 425 near Winnsboro. She suffers from dementia and does not have a cell phone in her possession.

According to reports, she may be heading to Bastrop, La. where she formerly lived. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Frazier, please contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.