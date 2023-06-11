SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warranted search related to a narcotics investigation in Shreveport led to multiple arrests on Wednesday.

According to CPSO, a search was executed by the narcotics unit and ATF Task Force in the 6500 block of Kennedy Drive and the 6900 block of Gold Leaf Circle.

During the search 3 handguns, an AR-style pistol, the upper part of an AR-style gun, high-capacity magazines, approximately 89 grams of marijuana, 2 digital scales, and about $9,000 in cash.

One of the handguns and an AR-style pistol were illegally modified to fire as fully automatic weapons.

Kesean M. Johnson, 24, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the unlawful handling of machine guns.

Dakari Harris, 24, was arrested for unlawful handling of machine guns.

Leon Chambers, 23, was arrested by summons for possession of marijuana and released from the scene.

The 17-year-old was also arrested by summons for possession of marijuana and released from the scene.