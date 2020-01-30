Shreveport man steals van in Monroe; arrested after trying to sell rifle in Downsville

Louisiana (01/30/20)— A man trying to sell a bolt-action rifle without the bolt to a Downsville couple in Union Parish has been arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and other charges.

Gary Charles Jacob Matthews, age 28, of Shreveport, tried to sell the rifle to the couple for gasoline money.

However, the couple took a photograph of the suspect and the white van he was driving.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said it was learned that the van was stolen out of Monroe and that the van was spotted by an off-duty officer who called the sheriff’s office.

The van and Matthews were found at the D’Arbonne Motel where he was arrested.

The sheriff reported that Matthews also was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespass, and simple criminal damage to property.

According to the arrest affidavit, when the suspect realized that the homeowners he approached to sell the rifle were calling the sheriff’s office, he left in a hurry, damaging the yard.

Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton set total bond at $74,000.

