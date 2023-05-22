SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/LMSS) – A man was shot on his front porch on Saturday, and law enforcement is actively seeking a suspect involved in the incident.

Authorities say the shooting took place around 5:00 p.m. while the man was sitting outside his residence on the 1700 block of Pointe Coupee Dr. Initially, he heard gunshots in the vicinity, prompting him to head inside his home. As he entered the doorway, he was shot in the right buttock.

Although the victim sustained an injury, it is not considered life-threatening.

The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a male suspect, as well as a grey 4-door sedan, which they believe to be a Nissan.

You can contact the SPD directly at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You have the option to provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers online or through the P3Tips app, ensuring that your identity remains undisclosed.