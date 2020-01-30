Shreveport man receives 10+ years for methamphetamine charge

Shreveport, La. (01/30/20)— United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Jason Matthew Porterfield, age 37, of Shreveport, was sentenced today, by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote, to serve 130 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Porterfield pleaded guilty on May 22, 2019.

During surveillance of an ongoing narcotics investigation at a Shreveport hotel on Interstate Drive, law enforcement officers encountered Porterfield on March 18, 2019, as he was exiting the hotel.

Porterfield consented to a search of his hotel room where officers found approximately 112 grams of methamphetamine packaged in various quantities, packaging materials, digital scales, a drug ledger, and $3,831 in cash.

Agents also found one gram of marijuana and 249 Xanax pills, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Porterfield admitted that he had been selling methamphetamine and Xanax for about six months.

He told officers that he sells methamphetamine to about eight different people and Xanax to three or four different people.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary J. Mudrick prosecuted the case.

