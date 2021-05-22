Shreveport man arrested for pulling gun outside of kindergarten graduation

BOSSIER CITY, La, (KTVE/KARD) — Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun on another man outside of a Bossier school’s kindergarten graduation ceremony.

The Sheriff’s Office claims that 24-year-old Bobdrick Thomas is facing multiple charges as a result of the alleged event. According to the Airline High School’s Resource Officers, an argument between Thomas and another man resulted in Thomas pulling the gun, which made the other man fear for his life.

During the alleged incident, Airline High School hosted a Pre-K/Kindergarten graduation ceremony for Plantation Park Elementary School.

As a resulted of the incident, Thomas was placed in the Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility. Thomas was charged with one count of Carrying a Firearm on School Property, one count of Simple Possession of Schedule I Narcotic, one count of Possession of CDS-I in a Drug-Free Zone, and one count of Aggravated Assault. As of now, Thomas’ bond has not been set.