SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested Saturday for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile inside of a retail store bathroom.

According to Shreveport police, officers were contacted in reference to a sex crime occurring in a retail store in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

After investigating, detectives arrested Frederick Garcie for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Garcie reportedly engaged in sex acts with a 15-year-old victim inside the store’s bathroom.

Police say the juvenile victim was returned to their parents.