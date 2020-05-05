Coronavirus Information

Shreveport man and woman killed in fatal crash

Rapides Parish (05/05/20)— Early this morning, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-49 north of Alexandria. 

This crash claimed the lives of a man and a woman from Shreveport. 

The initial investigation revealed a 2005 GMC Envoy, driven by 26-year-old Willmore Baylor, was traveling southbound on I-49. 

For reasons still under investigation, Baylor lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and collided with several trees. 

Baylor and his passenger, identified as 28-year-old Valerie L. Franklin, were properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries.  Routine toxicology tests are pending. 

