Shreveport man and woman killed in fatal crash

Rapides Parish (05/05/20)— Early this morning, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-49 north of Alexandria.
This crash claimed the lives of a man and a woman from Shreveport.
The initial investigation revealed a 2005 GMC Envoy, driven by 26-year-old Willmore Baylor, was traveling southbound on I-49.
For reasons still under investigation, Baylor lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and collided with several trees.
Baylor and his passenger, identified as 28-year-old Valerie L. Franklin, were properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries. Routine toxicology tests are pending.
