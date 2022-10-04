CROSSETT, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Crossett, Ark. is hosting Paint the Town, a week when businesses and storefronts paint their windows and doors maroon and white to support the Crossett Eagles. The event is hosted by the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce and Crossett Parks and Recreation and it is all happening leading up to the Eagles’ Homecoming football game against the McGehee Owls on October 14, 2022.

Judging for Paint the Town will take place Friday afternoon on October 7, 2022, and the winners will be based on the most spirited business/storefront.