UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Officials with the El Dorado School District are feeling the impact of an ongoing statewide bus driver shortage.

“It’s been this way and it’s progressively gotten worse since Covid-19. We just don’t have the drivers,” said Transportation Director Alexander Michaels.

To accommodate the shortage, the district is having to reduce the number of bus routes.

“I don’t have anybody applying for the job. We’ve done radio, social media pushes, and emails trying to get drivers but nobody is applying for the job,”

The district’s transportation department has had to rely on long-standing bus drivers like Connie Toepel to fill in and ensure that children arrive at school on time. Toepel emphasizes the importance of her role as a constant presence in the children’s lives.

“I’m that one constant in their life they can count on every morning, the first person they see is their bus driver, explains Connie Toepel, who’s been a bus driver for the district for eight years.

“I sometimes think people that were raised here in El Dorado don’t realize what a special place this is, the opportunities that you get here and the things that the school district does for you. I feel very positive about working for the school district,” added Toepel.

If you or anyone you know is interested in applying for a bus driver position, apply online here or call (870) 864-5006.