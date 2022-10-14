FOREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Forrest Community in Forest, La. in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located 43-year-old Zachary Scott Berry who died from gunshot injuries.

As of October 14, 2022, Sheriff Scott D. Mathews confirmed to KTVE/KARD that no arrests have been made for this homicide and the incident is under investigation. As always, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.