UPDATE: Grambling State University issues statement regarding overnight shooting that injured one

UPDATE: GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)(1:42 PM) — Grambling State University will increase campus security after one person was shot overnight.

According to GSU, the shooting happened at approximately 10 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020, between Pinchback and Douglass Halls.

One person, who is not a student at GSU, received non-life threatening injuries and is now recovering at a local hospital.

GSU states in a press release that university police were immediately on the scene and a shelter-in-place order was issued for students via the emergency alert system.

Grambling President Rick Gallot is quoted in the release saying, “We are grateful that no students were injured during this incident. Campus safety is our first priority. We have taken immediate additional steps to protect our students.”

President Gallot goes on to state that the university will increase security, increase the use of access control (i.e. mechanisms, stations, check points), and has implemented a 10 PM curfew until further notice.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 318-274-2222.

Students who may need counseling services can call the University Counseling Center at 318-274-3277.

KTVE/KARD reporter Mya Hudgins spoke with President Gallot on Friday and will have more on the increased security measures coming to the university tonight on NBC 10 News and FOX 14 News.

