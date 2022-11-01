UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–If you are a college student in the El Dorado area looking for ways to cover the cost of school, there is still time to apply for a scholarship grant through the Share Foundation.

According to the Share Foundations website, to be eligible for scholarship assistance, applicants must complete all prerequisites and have a letter of acceptance into the specific program of study for health care or public education careers. All scholarships are funded by donations.

Below is a list of available scholarships and criteria:

The MCSA Auxiliary Helen Wright Memorial Scholarship: The scholarship provides tuition and books in whole or part to individuals who reside within a forty-mile radius of El Dorado limited to the state of Arkansas, pursuing healthcare careers at approved Arkansas educational institutions. Recipients must agree to employment in a health-related career at the Medical Center of South Arkansas immediately following the completion of their course of study for a period of one year for each year funded with a minimum work requirement of one year.

Dr. Warren S. & Wilma “Billie” Riley Scholarship: Scholarships shall be used to provide and/or reimburse for tuition and books in whole or in part for those studying to become nurses or for advanced training of nurses; those pursuing a bachelor’s or master level degree in social work, a bachelor’s or master level degree in psychology, or a bachelor’s or master level degree in mental health counseling. Students must be willing to employment as a full-time nurse, social worker, mental health counselor or in a psychology field position at a hospital, school (K-12), mental health center, law enforcement, or other human service areas in Union County, Arkansas, immediately following completion of their course of study. Other than nursing, all work must be related to providing mental health services in a public setting and excludes teaching. There are no geographical limitations on residence or place of study.

Lucy A. Ring Memorial Scholarship: Scholarships shall be used for careers in healthcare or public education in grades K-12. Recipients must be Union County, Arkansas residents but there are no geographical limits on the place of study. Recipients must agree to employment in a healthcare career at Medical Center of South Arkansas or SHARE Foundation or in Union County, Arkansas public education grades K-12 immediately following the completion of their course of study for a period of one year for each year funded with a minimum work requirement of one year.

Barton Scholarship: Scholarships are exclusively for full-time Registered Nursing students at Southern Arkansas University. Recipients agree to employment in a nursing career at the Medical Center of South Arkansas immediately following the completion of their course of study for a period of one year for each year funded with a minimum work requirement of one year.

The John R. Williamson, M.D. Memorial Scholarship: All scholarships shall be used to provide tuition and books in full or in part to individuals who live in Union County, Arkansas, and are pursuing health-related careers at approved educational institutions. Recipients must agree to employment in a health-related career in Union County immediately following the completion of their course of study for a period of one year for each year funded with a minimum work requirement of one year.

The application deadline is November 1 at 11:59 PM. You can fill out an application for the Share Foundation’s Spring grants here.