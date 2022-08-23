WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There have been numerous Flood Watches, Warnings, and Advisories issued over the last few days for the ArkLaMiss. All of them sound similar but, have major differences between them. Here is a breakdown of each to understand what they mean:

Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for rapidly rising water to pose an immediate hazard to life and property. It does not mean that flash flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Flash Flood Warning

A Flash Flood Warning is issued when rapidly rising water poses an immediate hazard to life and property. When this is issued, you should act immediately.

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Issued 6-48 hours before the event. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible. You should take time to go over your severe weather safety plans. If you reside in flood-prone areas, look into making arrangements to stay at a friend or family member’s home or prepare to leave earlier/ later for school/work.

Flood Warning

A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring. Please be careful in flooded areas, especially on roads. Remember turn around, don’t drown.

Areal Flood Watch

This is issued to inform the public if general area-wide flooding is expected. Issued 6-48 hours ahead of the event. Take the time to act early if you know you reside in an area that floods.

Areal Flood Warning

This is issued when confidence is high of flooding is severe enough to result in a significant threat to lives and property.

Stay safe out there.