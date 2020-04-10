Severe weather outbreak expected across Southeast for Easter weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — (4/10/2020) A dynamic upper-level storm system will move through the southern United States this weekend, with widespread severe storms likely. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail, and pockets of heavy rain will be possible through much of the day on Sunday.

Despite small variances in overall categorical outlook, the severe threat exists for the entire ArkLaMiss region.

Day 3 Convective Outlook, valid 7am Sunday-7am Monday [Storm Prediction Center]

Elevated severe storms will be possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Large hail would be the primary hazard. As the upper-level system approaches, it will pull a more favorable, moisture-laden environment northward. This will dramatically increase the severe weather threat around sunrise Sunday through early Sunday afternoon.

Description of Storm Prediction Center Categorical Outlooks

Easter Services: Church officials are highly encouraged to alter any in-person services that are planned, including ‘drive-in’ services. This would be a great idea on any other Sunday; however, not a great idea for this Sunday. Online services would be ideal, given the forecast and current social distancing standards.

Potential severe weather risks for Sunday

Threats: All modes of severe weather will be possible, with an emphasis on damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Given the highly sheared and unstable environment, a strong tornado or two will be possible. As the forecast continues to become clearer, these threat levels could change.

Altering Your Plan: For those who typically find shelter elsewhere during severe weather, keep in mind the current state of affairs across the country. Social distancing standards may limit your options. Sturdier structures that you may often move to could be closed or limiting their capacity. Please keep this in mind, and make proper plans to have shelter.

Potential Limiting Factors: While there isn’t much out there that seems to be slowing this system down once storms develop, dry air will move in early Sunday afternoon from the southwest. If storms are slow to develop, enough dry air (at least, in our area) *could* potentially limit some of our activity. This potential lessens as you move farther east, especially east of the Mississippi River.

County/parish map of MyArkLaMiss.com viewing area

Know Where You Are: It is critical to know your parish/county on a map. As information flows quickly during severe weather events, being able to act promptly when your area is identified is critical. Know the surrounding areas, towns, major highways, local roads. Know where you are geographically in that parish/county (north, south, east, west). This seems like elementary knowledge to many, but too important to leave out.

Have a plan, stay informed. Have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts. Our weather center will be fully staffed, as always, to provide you with updates on-air and online as needed through the day on Sunday.