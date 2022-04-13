LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 10,000 Arkansas customers are without power as severe weather rolls through Arkansas Wednesday.

As of 1:44 p.m., PowerOutages.US reported that there are currently 27,220 customers left in the dark with most of the outages being reported in Benton County.

The number of outages are expected to increase as the storms continue into Wednesday afternoon. A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for most of central and southern Arkansas.

The National Weather Service confirmed that four EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the state Monday in Sebastian, Franklin, Logan and Pulaski-Faulkner Counties.

