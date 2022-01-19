Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 7pm

WEST MONROE, La. — (1/19/2022) A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the ArkLaMiss until 7pm tonight. A strong cold front is entering the region, with showers and storms developing in advance of the boundary. Damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail are possible with these storms as they continue to develop through the afternoon and early evening. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions as the afternoon progresses.

The NBC 10 and FOX 14 Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest as we progress through the day.