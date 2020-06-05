Severe threat, Cristobal highlight active weather weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — (6/5/2020) A cluster of storms moving out of northern Mississippi will likely bring a brief severe weather threat to parts of the ArkLaMiss later today into early tomorrow morning.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #259 (in yellow) in effect until 9p

Day 1 Convective Outlook valid until 7a Saturday [Storm Prediction Center]

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 9p for the eastern third of the ArkLaMiss. An early afternoon cluster of storms will likely prompt more rain and storms to develop in a very warm, unstable atmosphere through late tonight. Isolated damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible. The storm threat should decrease after midnight.

Most of the rest of the weekend should be warm and humid, as much of the Gulf coast region await the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal. The storm has made its northward turn and will clear the Yucatan Peninsula this evening. Landfall is expected along the northern Gulf coast late Sunday or early Monday.

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Cristobal (approximately 3:55p on 6/5)

Tropical storm watches now extend from Intracoastal City, Louisiana eastward to the Alabama/Florida border. These watches clearly include Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

The storm itself will likely be asymmetrical and rather ragged in structure as it moves inland early next week. The result will likely be widespread rain across much of the southern United States for Monday and early Tuesday. Rain totals in the ArkLaMiss are generally expected in the 2-4″ range, with some isolated higher amounts.

4pm, Friday Forecast for Tropical Storm Cristobal [National Hurricane Center]

Residents should prepare for periods of heavy rain that could lead to localized street/flash flooding early next week.