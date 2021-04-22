Severe storms, heavy rain possible Friday afternoon/evening

WEST MONROE, La. — (4/22/2021) A strong upper-level storm system will enter the ArkLaMiss Friday afternoon, producing a window of showers and storms. Some of these storms may be severe and produce heavy rainfall.

Severe Storm Outlook valid 7a Friday-7a Saturday [Storm Prediction Center]

As a surface low develops Friday afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to develop to our west. As the low moves eastward, storms are likely to enter the ArkLaMiss by mid to late afternoon. All modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes) will be possible.

Ultimately, due to the messy, scattered nature of expected storm development through the day, the tornado threat remains somewhat unclear. The final track of the surface low and subsequent warm front placement will also impact the possibility for tornadoes.

Potential Rain Totals through Sunday morning [Baron 3km]

A broken line of storms is likely to advance eastward late Friday night, exiting the Mississippi Valley around midnight, drawing an end to any severe threats.

Regardless of severe storm potential, heavy rain is likely with any storms that develop. Many locations are likely to see over 2″ of rainfall through early Saturday morning, with isolated amounts over 4″. Localized street and flash flooding will be possible.

This is a very complex forecast that is likely to remain complicated through tomorrow evening. Residents are urged to stay updated with the latest forecast information, especially as storms begin developing tomorrow afternoon.