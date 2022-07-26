CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday, the “Seven South Showdown” trophy was presented to Camden Fairview Cardinals Football team at their media day. Things got heated for the Cardinals as they watched the rivalry trophy unveil before their eyes, getting players ready for the season opener.

The Cardinals will go head to head against their biggest rival, El Dorado Wildcats for the season opener in September. The rivals have played against each other for decades, but no championship trophy has been given to the winner in previous years.

Head football coach Nick Vaughn explains, “It’s a showcase game to bring attention to our kids, to our programs and our communities…in a positive manner!”

This year, the game is expected to be more intense now that each team will have its eyes set on the first “Seventh South Showdown” trophy. The trophy was presented and sponsored by a local sports media company, Yunglife Studios, based in El Dorado. Antonio Davis, presented the Cardinals with the trophy Tuesday morning.

Davis explained, “It’s just good to give back. These young men will be able to enjoy and work for this for the first time in history!”

Camden Fairview Cardinals will take on the El Dorado Wildcats Friday, September 2nd, at the Wildcats football field.