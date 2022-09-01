JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis.

“Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials are working together in tandem to ensure that everyone in Jackson has the supplies they need to weather this crisis. As the state works to repair Jackson’s water system, we’ll ensure these sites are well stocked and able to meet the needs of the people.”

“Within 48 hours of the Emergency Measures Declaration, seven state distribution sites will offer bottled water, bulk non-potable water, and hand sanitizer to those impacted by the recent water crisis,” said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “Water is a basic human need, and life safety remains our priority.”

The sites will open at noon on Thursday, September 1 until 6:30 p.m. Each points-of-distribution site will be open for water pick-up daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until further notice.

The seven sites are:

State Fairgrounds – 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS

– 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS Metro Center Mall – 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS

– 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS Smith Wills Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS

– 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS Thomas Cardozo Middle School – 3180 McDowell RD Ext Jackson, MS

– 3180 McDowell RD Ext Jackson, MS Northwest Jackson Middle School – 7020 Highway 49 Jackson, MS

– 7020 Highway 49 Jackson, MS Hinds Community College Jackson – 3925 Sunset Drive Jackson, MS

– 3925 Sunset Drive Jackson, MS Davis Road Park – 2300 Davis Road Terry, MS 39170

Affected residents are asked to bring sealable containers to collect non-potable water for sanitation needs such as washing clothes, flushing toilets, personal hygiene, etc.

The Mississippi National Guard has deployed approximately 600 service members to work these distribution sites.

Maj. General Janson D. Boyles, The Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, said, “The Mississippi National Guard is dedicated to providing expedient support to our neighbors, family, and friends impacted by the ongoing water crisis. In coordination with the Governor’s Office, our interagency partners, and civil authorities, we are allocating personnel and vital resources to ensure the critical needs of our citizens are met. We are here to serve.”

According to the governor, the state is working to resolve the water issues and provide safe drinking water for the citizens of Jackson.

MEMA’s Call Center is also open for residents affected by the water crisis. The Call Center will be open for business starting September 1, 2022.

The call center number is 1-833-591-6362.