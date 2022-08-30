MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the month of September, the Ouachita Parish Public Library will continue its 65-year tradition by encouraging everyone to get a library card. Cardholders can enjoy the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s e-books and streaming services that include the following:

CloudLibrary for e-books and e-audiobooks

Hoopla to download music, movies, and TV (plus more e-books and e-audiobooks)

Flipster for magazines

Freegal Music (access to more than five million songs)

Kanopy for entertaining and educational movies

TumbleBook Library for interactive children’s books, games, and puzzles

TeenBookCloud

Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds. It’s exciting when a child gets their own library card. It empowers them to explore subjects that interest them. Nancy Green, Acting Library Director for the Ouachita Parish Public Library

Kid-friendly computers and interactive games are in the children’s department at the Ouachita Parish Public Library branches. Teens have educational resources, crafts, STEM/STEAM activities, movie time, virtual ACT practice tests, game nights, comics, and more.

As for adults, there are online and in-person book clubs, art sessions, guest speakers, and computer and typing classes. Career and job services include resume assistance and online tutoring. A library card offers access to genealogy websites and historical databases.

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the Library’s resources and programs, visit oplib.org.