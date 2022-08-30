MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the month of September, the Ouachita Parish Public Library will continue its 65-year tradition by encouraging everyone to get a library card. Cardholders can enjoy the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s e-books and streaming services that include the following:
- CloudLibrary for e-books and e-audiobooks
- Hoopla to download music, movies, and TV (plus more e-books and e-audiobooks)
- Flipster for magazines
- Freegal Music (access to more than five million songs)
- Kanopy for entertaining and educational movies
- TumbleBook Library for interactive children’s books, games, and puzzles
- TeenBookCloud
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds. It’s exciting when a child gets their own library card. It empowers them to explore subjects that interest them.Nancy Green, Acting Library Director for the Ouachita Parish Public Library
Kid-friendly computers and interactive games are in the children’s department at the Ouachita Parish Public Library branches. Teens have educational resources, crafts, STEM/STEAM activities, movie time, virtual ACT practice tests, game nights, comics, and more.
As for adults, there are online and in-person book clubs, art sessions, guest speakers, and computer and typing classes. Career and job services include resume assistance and online tutoring. A library card offers access to genealogy websites and historical databases.
To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the Library’s resources and programs, visit oplib.org.