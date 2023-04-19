West Monroe, La (KTVE/KARD)– Senator Stewart Cathey is a local politician wanting change in the juvenile justice system. He filed senate bill 159 to hold 17-year-olds in adult prison for violent crimes.
Cathey explained the bill in depth.
Right now, we’ve got a process in which a 17-year-old commits a violent crime. They’re not necessarily charged as an adult; this bill automatically charges him as an adult, and then it would be up to the district attorney to come in and say, hey, this should be a juvenile. Whereas right now, the process is that the district attorney has to make a call to try them as an adult.Senator Stewart Cathey
Cathey is hoping this bill will change the epidemic of juveniles committing crimes.
“When you look at those statistics. There are a significant amount of homicides that are committed by juveniles that are done by 17-year-olds. When you look at carjackings, they are 17-year-olds, and what a lot of the fault is that you’ve got older criminals, who essentially employ the 17-year-olds because they know that no real significant action can be taken against them. And so they will say, hey, I need you to rob someone, or I need you to take care of this issue for me knowing that they won’t end up in jail. And if they do, it will be for a brief period. And this legislation, again, is just trying to flip that.”Senator Stewart Cathey
Morgan Sargent explained how she felt about the bill as a citizen.
“17 years olds juvies, I guess you would say, should go to jail like to go to big boy jail because a year in Juvie doesn’t seem to satisfy their needs. So I think that they should be held accountable.”Morgan Sargent