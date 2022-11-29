EAST CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University Tech in East Camden, Ark., is announcing its lineup and schedule for the 2023 Black History Celebration, and the school has announced that Senator Joyce Elliot will be the guest speaker for the event.

Elliot is a native Arkansan, from the town of Willisville, and represents Senate District 31, which is comprised of parts of Little Rock and Pulaski County. She served three terms in the House of Representatives from 2001 through 2006, and was elected to the Senate in 2008.

In December of 2021, Joyce launched Get Loud Arkansas, a nonpartisan civic engagement organization whose work is committed to registering, educating, and mobilizing eligible Arkansans to the polls.

SAU Tech’s Black History celebration will take place on February 23, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM in the SAU Tech Student Center. There are individual tickets for sale for $25, regular tables (seats 8) for $175, and VIP tables (seats 8) for $200.

