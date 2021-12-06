Senator Cotton’s Statement on Diplomatic Boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 6, 2021, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released a statement regarding President Biden’s announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Senator Cotton stated, “Today, the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The President has once again opted for a half measure, when bold leadership was required. The United States should fully boycott the Genocide Games in Beijing. American businesses should not financially support the Chinese Communist Party and we must not expose Team USA to the dangers of a repugnant authoritarian regime that disappears its own athletes.”