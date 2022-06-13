WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, news came out of the nation’s capital about an agreement on new gun laws.

The framework for the new legislation includes these items:

Would make the juvenile records of gun buyers under age 21 available when they undergo background checks.

Would offer money to states to enact and put in place “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent

Provide funds to bolster school safety and mental health programs

Senator Cassidy is one of 10 Senate Republicans who supports this agreement.

“I joined these negotiations to ensure any agreement addressed illegal gun violence while upholding due process and protecting law-abiding Americans’ 2nd Amendment rights,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This agreement upholds that commitment.”

Senator Cassidy is providing further details about what the proposal entails below:

Support for State Crisis Intervention Orders

Provides resources to states and tribes to create and administer laws that help ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals whom a court has determined to be a significant danger to themselves or others, consistent with state and federal due process and constitutional protections.

Investment in Children and Family Mental Health Services

National expansion of community behavioral health center model; major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery.

Protections for Victims of Domestic Violence

Convicted domestic violence abusers and individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders are included in NICS, including those who have or have had a continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.

Funding for School-Based Mental Health and Supportive Services

Invests in programs to expand mental health and supportive services in schools, including: early identification and intervention programs and school based mental health and wrap-around services.

Funding for School Safety Resources

Invests in programs to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts and provide training to school personnel and students.

Clarification of Definition of Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer

Cracks down on criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements.

Telehealth Investments

Invests in programs that increase access to mental and behavioral health services for youth and families in crisis via telehealth.

Under 21 Enhanced Review Process

For buyers under 21 years of age, requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement.

Penalties for Straw Purchasing

Cracks down on criminals who illegally straw purchase and traffic guns.

This legislation comes on the heels of the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas last month.