Senator Bill Cassidy joins efforts to overturn Biden’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has joined a group of congressional colleagues in supporting a Congressional Review Act to overturn President Biden’s newest vaccine mandate. Biden’s new mandate would force businesses with 100 or more employees to require them to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing and wear a face covering in the workplace if they are not vaccinated. This mandate will affect more than 80 million Americans and impose $14,000 fines on employees for each violation.

“People should get vaccinated for COIVD-19, but the government should not mandate it,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This rule should be repealed. The federal government should not control peoples’ lives.”