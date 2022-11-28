BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy released a social media post condemning Former President Donald Trump’s dinner that is hosting racist antisemites. Senator Cassidy also mentioned that Trump’s actions do not represent the Republican Party.

President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy