WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 26, 2022, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced that Louisiana will receive a total of $43,846,00 from his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA). According to a release, Louisiana will receive 4.5 percent of the IIJA fund this year for school buses; this percentage is more than triple the state’s population.

A new fleet of school buses gives parents the peace of mind that their children have safe, reliable transportation to school. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues delivering for Louisiana communities. Bill Cassidy, U.S. Senator

The following chart lists parishes and school districts that will benefit from the grant.