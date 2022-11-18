BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A few days ago, we asked the question whether Sen. Cassidy would enter the Louisiana governor’s race.
On Friday morning, we have an answer from Senator Cassidy.
Cassidy is ending speculation and will not be running for Louisiana governor.
Senator Cassidy released this statement about his decision below:
“When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”