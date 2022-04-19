BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Election Day for the Municipal General Election is Saturday, April 30, 2022. In preparation for the election, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin encourages voters to remember the following:

Early voting will take place from April 16, 2022, through April 23, 2022.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 26, 2022, by 4:30 PM. Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the parish registrar of voters office by Friday, April 29, 2022, at 4:30 PM.

Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 PM will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

Voters may also use the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

Election results can viewed in real time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.