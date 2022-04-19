BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Election Day for the Municipal General Election is Saturday, April 30, 2022. In preparation for the election, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin encourages voters to remember the following:
- Early voting will take place from April 16, 2022, through April 23, 2022.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 26, 2022, by 4:30 PM. Voted absentee ballots must be returned to the parish registrar of voters office by Friday, April 29, 2022, at 4:30 PM.
- Polls open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 PM will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters may also use the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can viewed in real time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.