Second suspect arrested for deadly shooting at Bourgeois Park on UL Lafayette campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with an April 9, shooting at Bourgeois Park that claimed the life of John Mitchell Sinegal Jr.

22-year-old Tyquan Trekel Marshall was arrested on April 22 for second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of carrying a firearm on school property.

21-year-old Zykeivrik Jaudan Narcisse was arrested on April 16 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies, police said.

UL Lafayette Police transported Narcisse to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he was booked and charged with one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and three counts, accessories after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.