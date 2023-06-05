RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Llanfair Drive residents in Ruston saw a black bear roaming around in their back yards Saturday afternoon. This comes just three weeks after another black bear was shot and killed on beacon light road in Ruston.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is now offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the May 12th killing of a bear that prowled Ruston neighborhoods for nearly a week.

It is illegal to kill Louisiana black bears. The illegal killing of a Louisiana black bear can bring a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. The states mammal was removed from the “threatened” list of the endangered species act in 2016, but the species has not recovered to the point of implementing a hunting season.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of that black bear on May 12th or any information on the where abouts of this second bear should call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at 318-343-4044.