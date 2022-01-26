MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit served a search and arrest warrant on the 100 block of Mary Case Road for narcotics. Authorities watched the residence for several hours and discovered several vehicles visiting and exiting the residence.

Authorities managed to video and audio record 44-year-old Russell Lee Morgan selling fentanyl and heroin. At approximately 1:42 PM, authorities served the warrants to Morgan and searched the residence. According to officers, they managed to find the following items:

Scales

A spoon possessing fentanyl and heroin

Two packages of Sour pouch THC edibles

Two Xanax bars

Small baggies containing fentanyl

Authorities also discovered a package of THC edibles, drug paraphernalia, and a bag containing fentanyl inside of Russell’s brother, 53-year-old Alton Morgan Jr., bedroom. Russell took ownership of the narcotics and was placed under arrest.

Russell was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Alton was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.