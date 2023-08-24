EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Food insecurity and health needs are very real problems that families are facing across Arkansas. Now new laws have passed in the 2023 Legislative Session that help with food insecurity and health needs.

Act 656 is set to provide free lunches to children in public schools across the natural state.

“With this, it can keep kids protected and safe and not have to feel inferior among their peers by knowing that they have food security and won’t have to go a day without lunch,” explains El Dorado resident Michael Cary.

A second law passed in the last legislative session that redirects medical marijuana sales tax revenues to help with food insecurity and health needs.

Act 657 redirected tax revenues for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences National Cancer Institute to help address food insecurity in the state.

“I feel that if there’s going to be taxation on medical cannabis, then it makes good sense to be able to put it in appropriate in a way that can help the community at large,” added Cary.