WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– As the Louisiana legislative session continues, LGBTQ+ rights continue to be brought up. House Bill 463, also known as the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act,” would prohibit certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child.

Pearson Cross, a political science professor at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, spoke more on this bill. “It’s an attempt by the legislature to interpose itself into an issue that’s primarily a medical issue, which is to what extent should individuals who are minors be able to get what are called gender affirming health care, which would be either drugs or hormone suppression or in some cases surgery.”

Cross also explained how other states have similar proposed laws. “As of right now, 15 states have very similar legislation on their books. In nearly every one of these states, this legislation has been challenged. It’s going to work its way through the courts, but there’s definitely a wave. It’s mostly southern and mountain states that have passed this. all states with a Republican governor except for Kentucky. So, on this particular issue, it’s a trend, and we tend to see this as one state is learning from another.”

Cross expressed what could happen if the law was passed. “You’d start to see doctors moving away from the field of gender-affirming care or pediatric doctors being very careful about what they talk about, what they prescribe, and so on. You’ll see people leaving for other states to get this kind of care. This kind of care has shown itself overall to be quite helpful for children, and it’s cut down on depression, the number of suicide attempts, and so on. The American Medical Association thinks that this kind of healthcare is necessary. Clearly, the legislature thinks something differently.”