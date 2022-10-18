EAST CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University Tech held a press conference on October 18, 2022, at 10:30 AM to announce a significant gift that was given to the new Rocket Baseball Program. The Baseball program is the latest addition to the school’s list of NJCAA sports added in the Fall of 2022 with currently close to forty players under head coach, Tanner Rockwell.

Help and donations from supporters and the community have been sought to help fund the program through the SAU Tech Foundation’s Diamond Campaign. The press conference was held on the East Camden, Ark. campus where SAU Tech’s chancellor, Dr. Jason Morrison, announced that the latest monetary donation leaves only $15,000 remaining to reach the original campaign goal of $300,000.