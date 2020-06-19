Sardis Water System issues partial boil advisory

Union Parish (06/19/20)— The Sardis Water System in Union Parish is issuing a boil order for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

Arlese Drive

Donna Drive

Endom Drive

Levi Drive

AND ALL CONNECTING ROADS OF THE ABOVE

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Sardis Water System.

